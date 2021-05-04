VICTORIA -- West Shore RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious package that was found at Victoria General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Police say the area surrounding the package is secure and hospital operations have not been suspended by RCMP.

Around 12:45 p.m., RCMP said that an explosive disposal unit was being dispatched to the hospital from Vancouver. In the meantime, an explosives-trained police dog is already at the scene, say police.

Mounties are asking that people use the north entrance of the hospital to enter, located near the Emergency Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.