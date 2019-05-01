

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith has been inundated with support from people trying to help find a baby goat that was allegedly stolen from the farm last weekend.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” says farm owner Justin Dault.

Dault says the farm has been contacted by people from across Canada, Washington state and California giving their support in trying to bring back their baby goat.

The farm has also been contacted by three psychics. All of them said they believe the goat is still alive.

One of the psychics told Dault that they are seeing the letter ‘M’ in their psychic visions, which may indicate Lower Mainland.

Yellow Point Farms is asking anyone that was at the public event on Saturday when the baby goat went missing to send them photos they may have taken.

A $1,200 reward is still being offered to anyone with information leading to the goat's return.

The goat is gold in colour with blue eyes, many moon spots on his body and a belt of white on his left side.

Dault is pleading with whoever has him to do the right thing and bring him back so he can be with his mother, no questions asked.

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the incident.