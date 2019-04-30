

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A $1,200 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the return of a baby goat stolen from a farm in Ladysmith Saturday afternoon.

Yellow Point Farms says there has been no leads yet in the disappearance of the baby goat, but the outpouring of support has been amazing.

Their Facebook post alerting the public of the cruel theft has been shared over 27,000 times.

The 12-day-old goat went missing during a public event called Goat Schnuggles on Saturday between 1-3 p.m.

The event lets people come to the farm to cuddle with baby goats and watch them play.

But when the farm started to close, one of the goats was nowhere to be seen.

"When we were putting the goats away, we noticed one was missing," said owner Justin Dault.

The baby goat needs milk from his mother and she’s been crying for him ever since.

"That was one of the clues that tipped us off that he’s missing," says owner Rebecca Dault. "She was calling for him and she’s wondering around crying. It was really sad to see."

The farm says their goats are kept in a well-fenced pasture and even if the baby goat got out it wouldn’t go far from it’s mother.

When the goat went missing, around 50 people were at the event and the likelihood of a predator like an eagle has also been ruled out.

The goat is gold in colour with blue eyes, many moon-spots on his body and a belt of white on his left side.

Yellow Point Farm is pleading with whoever has him to bring him back so he can be with his mother, no questions asked.

They have also contacted police and Ladysmith RCMP are investigating.