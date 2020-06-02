VICTORIA -- The B.C. government will update the province Tuesday on the return to classrooms for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming is scheduled to tour a middle school in Victoria, one day after students across the province were given the option to return to classrooms part time.

The minister's announcement will be livestreamed on this page starting at 12:30 p.m.

Monterey Middle School is just one of many schools across the province that have introduced new health and safety protocols for students who have returned to in-class learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online remote learning continues to be available to all students in the province.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she was confident that measures were in place to keep students and staff safe at schools.

“We are ready for this,” she said. “We will continue to monitor and support communities across the province.”

The B.C. government says that about 35 per cent of all students across the province decided to return to the classroom this week, with a slightly higher percentage on Vancouver Island.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.