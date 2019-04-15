

CTV Vancouver Island





Island Health is warning the public Monday about possible measles exposures in the Victoria area.

The health authority says the public may have been exposed to measles at the Victoria Butterfly Gardens between 3 p.m and 5 p.m. on April 10; or at the Walmart Supercentre store at the Uptown Shopping Centre beween 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on April 11 and April 12.

The health authority had also contacted parents at a Victoria private school to tell them their children may have been exposed to the disease.

Students at Selkirk Montessori were advised that the younger sibling of a Selkirk student was "very likely to have been exposed" to the highly infectious disease, according to Penny Barner, executive director of the Pacific Montessori Society which operates the school.

By Monday evening the school said the sibling suspected of contracting measles had not been infected.

Approximately 30 students were advised to stay home, some of whom are unvaccinated while others were asked to provide proof of out-of-province inoculations, Barner said.

The school was notified of the possible case in an email from Island Health on Sunday.