VICTORIA -- A series of pop-up drive-in movie events are coming to Royal Beach in Colwood this B.C. Day long weekend.

One movie will play on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. The movies will be Moana, Pirates of the Carribean: Curse of the Black Pearl and Mamma Mia!, respectively.

Each movie will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., depending on the remaining daylight, and viewers who have purchased tickets are asked to arrive between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Provincial health guidelines for drive-in movie events are being followed for each screening, meaning only a maximum of 50 vehicles will be able to watch each movie.

Movie goers are being reminded that they must stay in their car throughout the duration of each film, unless they need to use the washroom. Portable washrooms will be available on site. No concession will be available for purchase.

The movies will be located at Royal Beach at 3483 Metchosin Rd.

Tickets for the drive-in movies can be purchased online here.