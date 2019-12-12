VICTORIA -- British Columbia's independent police watchdog is investigating an altercation between West Shore Mounties and a woman who was taken to hospital in Victoria Wednesday.

The RCMP says that just after 9 p.m. a taxi driver attended the West Shore RCMP detachment to report that his passenger was refusing or unable to pay him.

When officers spoke with the woman, she was arrested for public intoxication and fraud.

Police say the woman resisted Mounties' attempts to take her into custody and was injured in the altercation. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman’s injuries.