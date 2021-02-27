VANCOUVER -- Police in Powell River are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last heard from nearly a week ago.

Leanne McKee sent a Facebook message to a family member around 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, and her last known whereabouts was at the Saltery Bay ferry terminal, when she got on the 7:55 p.m. sailing to the Sunshine Coast, Powell River RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Neither police nor McKee's family have been able to get in touch with her since, police said, adding that the missing woman had made comments about heading to Vancouver.

Police describe McKee as a 51-year-old white woman with a slim build, dark brown and grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'8" tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255, police said.