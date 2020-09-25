VICTORIA -- A 15-year-old girl is missing in Campbell River after she reportedly walked away from her home Thursday night.

Mounties say Kali Pohlman left home around 9 p.m. and was not dressed for the recent windy, rainy weather.

Pohlman was last seen near the 200-block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River.

The teen's family is concerned for her well-being. Police say she may demonstrate "a lack of safety sense" and are concerned about her.

Pohlman is described as a white girl with dirty-blonde or brown hair, standing approximately 5' 5" with a slender frame. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jeans and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.