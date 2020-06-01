VICTORIA -- As some B.C. students return to school this week, police departments across Vancouver Island are reminding drivers that school zones are back in effect.

While only a limited number of students are allowed to voluntarily return to classrooms each day, school zones will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers are asked to slow to speeds of 30 km/h or lower in these zones, and to be on the lookout for children and families in the area.

A reminder that school is back tomorrow and school zones are in effect. Please slow down and be alert for children and families walking and cycling in the area.

With students allowed to return to school, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday that it is possible that some students and teachers may contract COVID-19.

However, Henry stressed that transmission would be limited and that the healthcare and school systems were prepared for classes to restart.

"It is possible and I would not be surprised if we did have one or two cases, perhaps, arise in our schools in the coming weeks," said Henry on Saturday.

"But that's okay. We know how to deal with this, we know that it is not easily spread, and we know we can prevent it by putting in place the measures that we have in our schools, and it's going to be a bit of a challenge."

B.C.’s top doctor added that children, across the world, are less likely than adults to contract COVID-19. Moreover, children tend to have more mild infections if they do contract the virus.

Meanwhile, some Vancouver Island schools are taking added measures to ensure safety for students and teachers.

One private school in Duncan will be using a thermal camera to screen everyone who enters the building to check for possible signs of fever.

"We are ready for this," said Henry. "We are reopening schools because it is safe to do so."