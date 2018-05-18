

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police have released a description of two young women wanted in connection with a stabbing early Monday in Beacon Hill Park.

Just after 1 a.m., a man was approached by two females who tried to steal his wallet and then stabbed him, according to police.

He was able to escape the attackers and get medical attention for injuries described as non-life threatening.

The first suspect is a white female between 16-18 years old, 5'3" with a small build, long dark hair and a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is Aboriginal, between 16 and 20 years old and just over five feet tall with a small build and dark shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black sweater, black pants, black runners and make-up, according to police.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.