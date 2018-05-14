

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are asking witnesses of an overnight stabbing in Beacon Hill Park to come forward.

Officers were called to the park just after 1 a.m. Monday for a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim was approached by two females who tried to steal his wallet before he was stabbed, according to police.

He was able to get away from his attackers and seek medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.

Major crime detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.