Staring down another large dump of Vancouver Island snow, plow operators are asking drivers to give them space.

Mainroad South Island Contracting is tasked with clearing roughly 3,600 kilometres of ministry roads when harsh weather hits, and on Monday drivers asked for room to get their job done.

“It’s been very busy. Non-stop snow,” plow driver Derek Sayers told CTV News. “Please don't tailgate us when we are trying to plow the snow."

Sayers, who worked through the night clearing South Island highways, said drivers often get to close and even try to pass plows working on treacherous stretches of road like the Malahat.

Mainroad Contracting wants to remind drivers of the dangers in passing a large truck with a sharp blade attached it.

The large yellow vehicles are themselves bound by law to drive no faster than 60 kilometres per hour, and operators say drivers wanting to get ahead of them will likely encounter more dangerous conditions than what is being left in their wake.

Sunday night alone, Mainroad used 80,000 litres of brine on roads between Sooke and Saanich.

Mainroad has 40 plows in its fleet. All those vehicles are working non-stop as another major snow system bears down on Vancouver Island.

Mainroad South Island Contracting is responsible for Ministry of Transportation roads from Ladysmith south to Victoria, and the Gulf Islands.