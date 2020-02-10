VICTORIA -- Several dozen activists who had gathered at the B.C. legislature building in Victoria on Monday afternoon closed the city's Johnson Street Bridge and Bay Street Bridge during the evening rush hour.

The protesters told CTV News they planned to obstruct both bridges until 7 or 8 p.m. before returning to the legislature.

In a social media post published at approximately 4:30 p.m., Victoria police warned that traffic would be disrupted along Wharf Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

Protesters are moving towards the Johnson Street Bridge. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted on Wharf Street. Please avoid the area. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 11, 2020

After making their way to the Johnson Street Bridge, the marchers unveiled a banner reading, "No consent - no pipeline."

Just before 5 p.m., the Victoria police tweeted a notice saying the bridge was closed to vehicle traffic.

The Johnson Street Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrians & bicycles can still cross using the walkways. The bike lanes across the bridge deck itself are closed. #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 11, 2020

Another group of protesters then told CTV News they also planned to close the Bay Street bridge. By 5:15 p.m., both bridges were blocked ot vehicle traffic.

The activists were allowing pedestrian and bicyle traffic to pass, as well as fire and paramedic services.

Both the Johnson Street & Bay Street Bridges are being blocked by protesters. #yyjtraffic is disrupted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 11, 2020

The group is protesting the construction of a pipeline in northern B.C., in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation who oppose the natural gas pipeline.

On Saturday, protesters blocked traffic on the bridge and lit a ceremonial fire at the provincial legislature building.

Premier John Horgan has said the pipeline, which is part of the massive $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export terminal project, is of vital economic and social importance to the province's north and already has the approval of 20 elected First Nations councils along the route from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.