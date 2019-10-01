One person has died and more than 100 people have become ill after an outbreak of salmonella spread across Canada over the past year.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the source of the illness is likely raw chicken and raw turkey.

On Tuesday, the agency said it has confirmed 110 cases of salmonella across the country. Alberta reported the most cases, with 36, while B.C. had the second-highest amount of cases with 26, followed by Manitoba with 24.

The agency is reminding residents to properly prepare poultry, as salmonella is most commonly transmitted by people who do not practise safe food handling.

Out of the 110 confirmed cases, 32 people required hospitalization, while one person had died from the illness.

The health agency says that individuals who contracted the illness ranged from "0 and 96 years of age." All of the cases occurred between October 2018 and August 2019.

Since then, the health authority says that it is possible that more cases have occurred, and that the outbreak appears to be ongoing.

"This outbreak is a reminder of the importance of using safe food-handling practices if you are preparing, cooking, cleaning or storing raw turkey and raw chicken products," said the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"These raw products can have bacteria that can easily be spread around food preparation areas and can make you sick if safe food-handling practices are not properly followed."

Symptoms of a salmonella infection usually appear between six to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria, and include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The symptoms usually last four to seven days and will generally disappear from healthy people without treatment. However, in some cases, antibiotics may be required.

While anyone can potentially contract the illness, the government warns that infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to the bacteria. Anyone who believes they have contracted salmonella should contact their health care provider.

While practising safe food handling is the best way to protect yourself from the illness, the government says that it is continuing its investigation into the outbreak on the federal and provincial level.