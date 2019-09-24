One person is dead after a helicopter crashed into a shed in Campbell River Tuesday morning.

Rescuers were called to the scene near Spit Road at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Campbell River resident Sandra Malone told CTV News from the scene that her uncle and two cousins were in a carving shed working on a totem pole when the helicopter slammed through the roof.

"My Uncle Billy had just left his seat right below where the helicopter crashed," Malone said. "He just got up to walk towards where my two cousins were, for whatever reason, and one of the blades came right through the roof.

"All you can smell is the fuel," she added.

Malone said a group of onlookers watched the aircraft in trouble as it apparently turned back towards a helicopter pad and started wobbling before dropping onto the shed.

"I don't know who the people were who got the pilot out of the helicopter but he didn't make it."

The Spit Road area, where several aircraft hangars are located, was temporarily closed while police investigated.

"A locally owned commercial helicopter met a tragic end in the area with one soul on board who did not survive," said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

"The cause of the crash is presently unknown and will be investigated by WorkSafeBC, the national Transporation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service," Tyre said.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it was en route to the scene around noon and the Transportation Safety Board said it is assessing its next steps.

The RCMP expressed condolences to the family of the helicopter pilot and the owners of the helicopter company.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the victim nor the name of the helicopter company due to privacy concerns.