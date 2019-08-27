Oak Bay firefighters rescue deer stuck in metal fence
Firefighters say that no damage was done to either the fence or the animal during the rescue on Aug. 27, 2019. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:56AM PDT
A young Oak Bay deer is happily uninjured after being freed by firefighters early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 6 a.m., the Oak Bay Fire department was called to a property on the 1900-block of Crescent Road for reports of a small deer caught within the bars of a metal fence.
According to the fire department, the deer had its hips and torso lodged in the fence.
To free the small fawn, firefighters covered its head with a blanket to keep it calm and then used a mechanical spreader to separate the metal bars it was stuck in.
According to the Oak Bay Fire Department’s Twitter account, the deer then scampered away with a happy and brief glance back at its rescuers.
Firefighters say that no damage was done to either the fence or the animal.