

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A young Oak Bay deer is happily uninjured after being freed by firefighters early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., the Oak Bay Fire department was called to a property on the 1900-block of Crescent Road for reports of a small deer caught within the bars of a metal fence.

According to the fire department, the deer had its hips and torso lodged in the fence.

To free the small fawn, firefighters covered its head with a blanket to keep it calm and then used a mechanical spreader to separate the metal bars it was stuck in.

Quite the predicament this little one got itself into early this AM.

A job well done D Platoon, who rescued this little deer from the metal fence without damage to either!

It’s definitely not a cat, �� but it’s happy to be free as it ran away when free with a pause look back. pic.twitter.com/G0DjN6BYdn — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) August 27, 2019

According to the Oak Bay Fire Department’s Twitter account, the deer then scampered away with a happy and brief glance back at its rescuers.

Firefighters say that no damage was done to either the fence or the animal.