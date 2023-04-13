No tsunami risk after 6.2-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island

Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.

The 6.2-magnitude quake occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. and was located about 211 kilometres southwest of Port McNeill, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 11 kilometres and no tsunami risks are expected, according to the U.S. tsunami warning system and EmergencyInfoBC.

The earthquake comes in the middle of B.C.'s "Tsunami Preparedness Week," with the province encouraging residents to be prepared in the event of a tsunami.

Recommended preparations include putting together a grab-and-go bag, and knowing where to evacuate to if you are in a tsunami zone.

If a tsunami does occur, a tsunami alert will be issued on B.C.'s emergency-alert system on all compatible mobile devices, the radio and TV, according to the province.

Thursday's earthquake also comes exactly one month after a 4.2-magnitude earthquke rumbled on Haida Gwaii, north of Vancouver Island.