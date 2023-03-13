4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast

Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.

The tremor was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres. The federal agency says the quake was lightly felt around Skidegate Inlet.

There have been no reports of damage and no tsunami was expected.

At least four earthquakes have been recorded off the B.C. coast in the past week.

On Wednesday, a minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The United States Geological Survey says the 4.3-magnitude quake struck at 2:04 a.m., approximately 181 kilometres from Port McNeill, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A 3.8-magnitude quake struck on Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. on Haida Gwaii''s Graham Island.

A third quake, which struck at a magnitude of 4.3, was recorded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 240 kilometres from Port Alice, B.C.