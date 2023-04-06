B.C. urges preparation during 'Tsunami Preparedness Week'
The province is encouraging residents in coastal communities to be prepared in case a tsunami occurs with its annual "Tsunami Preparedness Week."
From April 9 to 15, the province will be highlighting information about how to put together emergency kits and where to evacuate to if you live in a tsunami zone.
"We know it’s scary to think about emergencies like tsunamis, but by getting prepared and learning about the tsunami risk in your community now, you’ll be safer in the event of a tsunami," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, in a statement Thursday.
During the week, many communities in B.C. will also be hosting "high ground hikes," which show residents where to evacuate to in case of a tsunami.
Those hikes will be held in the following communities:
- Colwood
- Gold River
- Heiltsuk Nation (Bella Bella)
- Mount Waddington Regional District – Quatsino
- Old Massett
- Pacheedaht First Nation
- Piers Island (during Emergency Preparedness Week in May)
- Port Hardy
- Port Moody
- Prince Rupert
- Sooke
- Stewart
- Tofino
- Toquaht Nation
- Ucluelet
- Victoria
The province recommends coastal residents know the locations of evacuation routes and high ground areas.
Community members should also subscribe to local emergency alerts and make sure they're up to date with the evacuation plans of other communities if they plan to visit there, the province says.
If a tsunami occurs, a tsunami alert will be issued on B.C.'s emergency-alert system on all compatible mobile devices, the radio and TV.
"It’s so important that people on the coast are ready and know what to do when a tsunami occurs," said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island.
"Many communities – including some here in the North Island – are hosting a High Ground Hike, which is great way to practise your evacuation plan," she said. "I also encourage everyone in risk areas to learn about local public alerting and put together an emergency grab-and-go bag for your family."
