

CTV Vancouver Island





Vancouver Island campers hoping to roast some marshmallows or warm themselves by a fire this long weekend are in luck: There will be no campfire bans in place over the Canada Day weekend.

That's according to wildfire officials with B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre in Parksville, who cited forecasted rainfall across the region Thursday and Friday for the decision.

"Campfires will not be prohibited over the long weekend," said fire information officer Marg Drysdale on Tuesday. "That is the decision that has been made considering the forecasted rain over the next few days."

A handful of recent wildfires have had Vancouver Island fire officials busy extinguishing flames and educating the public about the importance of fire safety during drought-like conditions.

Island residents and visitors are being asked to stay up to date on active fire bans, including the current ban on Category 2 open fires in place since May.

The Category 2 ban also prohibits the use of fireworks and sky lanterns. However, municipal governments can apply for an exemption from the fireworks ban if they provide a plan to mitigate fire risk, Drysdale said.

The Coastal Fire Centre has recorded 57 wildfires this season, 56 of which were determined to be human-caused and one caused by lightning.

According to the fire centre, the 10-year average is 48 fires by June 25, 39 of which are typically human-caused and nine of which are caused by lightning.