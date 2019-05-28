

CTV Vancouver Island





Vancouver Island firefighters are asking the public to be extra careful amid hot and dry weather conditions.

Summer-like conditions have firefighters asking people to be especially vigilant with recreational fires and smoking.

Campbell River fire Chief Thomas Doherty says recent fires in the area serve as a reminder of how flammable the environment currently is.

"Fire bans could be put in place if the weather continues to be hot and dry, which places our area in a high risk of wildfire,” Doherty said Tuesday.

People are being asked to do their part by staying up to date on active bans and ensuring that all camp and beach fires are fully extinguished.

Doherty said his crews have been called to several beach fires which were found still smoldering.

Fire crews in Campbell River successfully put out two fires last week.

The first was a brush fire at Homewood Road and 9th Avenue on Sunday, while the second happened along Argonaut Road. It started Thursday evening and burned 3.5 hectares, taking crews five days to completely extinguish.

The warning comes on the heels of the B.C. government implementing a Category 2 fire ban in much of the province starting Thursday.