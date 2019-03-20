

The Canadian Press





The youngest calf of one of British Columbia's most famous killer whales has a name.

The Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Research Program says in a news release that voters in a poll favoured the named “Storm” for the northern resident killer whale.

Storm was born two years ago to Springer, a whale whose rescue and return home made international headlines in 2002.

Springer had been found ailing and alone in the Salish Sea and it took the efforts of both Canadian and American officials and scientists to help her recover and return to her pod.