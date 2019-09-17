

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





New signs have been erected in Nanaimo in hopes of combatting bicycle thefts.

The signs encourage cyclists to download the free 529 Garage app, which allows riders to register a bike's serial number and details in case it goes missing,

The app also allows cyclists to alert other bike owners in the area that their bike has been stolen, and provides police with information to file a report.

There is a QR code on the signs that cyclists can scan with a smart phone to register on the app.

Police say the 529 Garage app has been around in Nanaimo for four years and has had proven results.

“By registering with this app, it’s important because now we are actually returning bikes,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

The local RCMP see 300 to 400 bikes stolen every year in the Harbour City.

The new signs have been placed along the E&N and Parkway trails, as well as at Westwood Lake, the Beban bike park and a variety of other key locations.

The local Crime Stoppers program donated $1,500 for the signs and partnered with the city to find the best location to place them.