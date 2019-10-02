ESQUIMALT -- The Esquimalt Dockyard Branch 172 of the Royal Canadian Legion will soon have a new home on Admirals Road next to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt.

The legion is part of a first-of-its-kind senior’s home in the region called the Vista. The developer, Avenir Senior Living, says it is very proud of its partnership with the legion and for the opportunity to provide them with a state-of-the-art facility.

The partnership breathes new life into a branch that has struggled to stay open for more than a decade.

"We are excited to have this new home for our legion,” said Esquimalt Legion president Jim Swanbeck. “If we didn’t get the facility built we wouldn't be able to survive, so a brand new space in our community means the world to our veterans.”

The building will not only become a gathering place for legion members, but it will also be the tallest in the area and provide a variety of homes for seniors.

"The legion has been such a part of our community," said Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins. "They fund so many programs and they are a safe place to go."

In addition to the legion, the 11 storey facility will include 95 independent and supported living apartments and 48 studios designed for memory care with specialized cognitive resources for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related impairments. The top two residential floors of the building will also include 38 condominiums for sale.

“This location gives us the perfect opportunity to build in the heart of a community with great amenities within walking distance for our seniors which helps enhance their lives, ” said Avenir Senior Living principal Jason Craik.

“We are proud that this building will allow the seniors of Vancouver Island to age in place.”

Besides residences, the building will feature a 16,000 square foot amenity area on the 11th floor that boasts 360-degree views of the ocean and city of Victoria. It will also house a number of other facilities, like a dining room and an outdoor lounge. On the ground level, a beauty salon will be located adjacent to the legion.

The Vista has been under construction of the past month and is expected to open in 2021.