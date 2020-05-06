VICTORIA -- The Salvation Army has rolled out its newest tool in the fight to help those in need.

On Wednesday, the Community Response Unit (CRU) hit the streets of Vancouver Island. It will not only bring aid to people impacted by natural disasters, it will also help to support people living on the street during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can feed people, we can make sure people are hydrated,” said Salvation Army addictions and rehabilitation centre executive director Maj. Sheldon Feener. “We can make sure there is food and clothes available.”

At a length of 34 feet, the Vancouver Island CRU is the biggest in the Canadian fleet. It is equipped with a massive grill, a six burner stove, a refrigerator and a freezer. The service agency reports the mobile unit can feed as many as 1,000 people per hour.

For one man who has lived on the streets of Victoria for the past five years, getting a hot meal can make all the difference.

“It makes a huge difference, it’s a warm meal,” said Patrick Hamilton. “I can have enough food going out once for every other day and have food for two days.”

The CRU is mobile, so it can respond to wherever it is needed.

“This allows us to go out in to the community,” said Salvation Army government and public affairs director Patricia Mamic. “We can spread out to go to where people are, maybe encampments and areas where people are congregating.”

Designed to support evacuees and first responders during catastrophic events, such as floods and fires, the CRU may soon be feeding people moved from the tent cities on Pandora Avenue and in Topaz Park to the Save On Foods Memorial Centre.

“I know there’s about 55 individuals who will be housed there,” said Mamic. “We will certainly be inquiring to how we can support them.”

It is support that is welcome by those living on the street.

“There isn’t a lot about, like, a way to access resources right now, so it makes a huge difference,” said Hamilton.

The Salvation Army’s goal for its new CRU is to be a significant contributor to any emergency response situation in Greater Victoria or across Vancouver Island.