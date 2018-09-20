

Four lanes on the Malahat may be open as early as next week, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry says it’s wrapping up the $34-million project which will see four lanes open up on the highway between Aspen Road and Shawnigan Lake Road.

As of Thursday morning, overnight paving was complete, 95 per cent of the roadside barrier was down and half of the median barrier was done.

Weather permitting, the lanes may be open by the end of next week if not before Thanksgiving, the ministry says.

The deputy regional director with the south coast region says the Malahat is a priority and it’s also looking at alternative routes.

“We are taking a look at it and one of the emerging priorities is are there opportunities for shorter detour routes in the event of a closure,” said Janelle Staite. “We recognize that it is a significant impact on the travelling public when the road is closed down for whatever reason.”

The Malahat project also includes lighting upgrades and intersection improvements.