A woman accused of setting a series of Halloween night fires is facing even more charges related to the arson spree, court documents show.

New charges including arson causing bodily harm have been laid against Sarah O'Hara, a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address who is known to police.

O'Hara was arrested Nov. 2 and has already made a court appearance on charges of arson in relation to inhabited property linked to a fire in Victoria, and one count of arson damaging property for a fire in Saanich.

The night of Oct. 31, three fires broke out in a two-block radius in Victoria, starting with a fire in a travel trailer in the 3000-block of Alder Street.

A blaze sparked in a garage down the street nearly half an hour later. Hours after that, a vehicle and a fence were torched about two blocks away.

Saanich fire also dealt with three small fires that broke out Halloween night, including a vehicle fire on Burnside Road. That fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.

All fires are believed to be related, and deliberately set.

O'Hara also faces charges of possession of incendiary material and several new charges of arson damaging property.

She's being held in custody until her next court date.