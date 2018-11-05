

A woman of no fixed address has been arrested and charged in a string of Halloween night arsons in Victoria and Saanich.

Sarah O'Hara, 31, was arrested Nov. 2 and held in custody until a Monday court appearance. Police say she is known to them.

Investigators say she faces one count of arson in relation to inhabited property for a fire in Victoria, and one count of arson damaging property for a fire in Saanich.

They believe the woman is connected to even more fires set Halloween night that appear to be related.

Three fires broke out in a two-block radius in Victoria, beginning with a fire in a travel trailer in the 3000-block of Alder Street. A blaze sparked in a garage down the street nearly half an hour later, and then hours later a vehicle and a fence were torched about two blocks away.

Saanich fire also dealt with three small fires that broke out Halloween night, including g a vehicle fire on Burnside Road. That fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.

Police in both cities quickly determined the fires appeared to be deliberately set.

"We will continue to diligently investigate these incidents," said Saanich police Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. "When an individual sets fires, the results are unpredictable and can cause serious damage or worse yet; injuries or harm to people."

An investigation into the series of arsons is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call their local police.