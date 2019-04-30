

CTV Vancouver Island





Some of the best sharpshooters in the country will descend on Greater Victoria next week.

The National Cadet Marksmanship Championship will be held from May 5 to May 9 at CFB Esquimalt.

More than 125 sea, air and army cadets will compete in the air rifle marksmanship competition.

The young cadets will be firing the Daisy 853C rifle from standing and prone positions.

More than just learning how to shoot straight, the cadet marksmanship program also aims to promote the safe handling of rifles, proper sport etiquette, self-discipline and self-esteem.