A 17-year-old high school student struck in a Nanaimo crosswalk last week has died in hospital, school officials say.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck at the intersection of Hammond Bay and Ventura roads at around 3:15 p.m. Wed., March 6.

He was transported to a Nanaimo hospital before being airlifted to Victoria.

The BC Coroner's Service confirmed it was investigating the student's death.

"The body has not yet been released to us but he is technically declared deceased at this time," said spokesman Andy Watson.

While RCMP aren't confirming any details, the principal of Dover Bay Secondary School wrote a letter to parents informing them the student had died in hospital.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that a Dover Bay student passed away after succumbing to injuries received in a pedestrian accident last week," said Don Balcomb.

He said that grief counsellors would be available to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

At the time of the collision, police said witnesses indicated the teen was crossing the street when he was hit by a newer-model Toyota RAV4.

The 33-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, while the vehicle was seized and was undergoing a mechanical inspection.