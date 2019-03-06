

CTV Vancouver Island





A pedestrian is in critical condition after being stuck by a car in Nanaimo.

Emergency services responded to calls of a pedestrian hit by a car near Hammond Bay Road and Brigantine Way just after 3 p.m. Wednesday,

The incident took place near a crosswalk, and police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating.

Police have closed Hammond Bay Road from Rutherford to Brickyard Road and are asking drivers to choose alternate routes.