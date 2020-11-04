VICTORIA -- Giles Hogya is the head of Victoria’s chapter of Democrats Abroad, an organization whose the membership grew by 500 in the last year as Americans living on Vancouver Island geared up for Tuesday’s election.

Hogya had a nerve-wracking night Tuesday watching a seesaw battle that by Wednesday evening still hadn’t determined whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden would be President.

“It was a roller coaster ride, no doubt about it, anxious, pins and needles,” said Hogya Wednesday.

Hogya’s not alone in his feelings of anxiousness. Jani Aragon is a UVic political science professor from California who voted blue for the Democrats and Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, she was feeling a bit blue, after Tuesday night’s tight race and still-uncertain outcome.

“Really wanted to see the results last night, and a stronger response from Democratic voters,” said Aragon.

Throughout Wednesday, multiple swing states remained up in the air, millions of mail-in ballots were still to be counted, and Trump continued his threats to bring legal action to halt the counting.

One of those states where Biden and Trump continue to battle is Nevada, where Biden led by a razor-thin margin on Wednesday.

Victoria resident and Royal Roads professor Geoff Archer is a transplanted American —who voted by mail in Nevada.

He says he’s especially glad he voted, given how close that race is and its potential to be decisive in this election.

“It's actually still one of the ones on the screen that is still yellow” notes Archer. “We’re still talking about which way could this go. It’s pretty much been a wild ride.”

Those looking for certainty could perhaps look no further than Port Angeles in Washington state's Clallam County — where most folks voted for Trump in 2016 but Biden this time around.

The county has been one of a dozen bellweather counties in the U.S. for decades, its undersheriff Ron Cameron noted with a chuckle Wednesday.

“Clallam County is one of the counties in the United States that seems to have the knack for predicting who’s going to win, so I thought that was kind of interesting,” said Cameron.

Whether the quiet town forecasts the outcome will be known in the next few days.

Whatever that outcome, it will likely lead to legal challenges and more angst for millions of Americans and their closest neighbours.