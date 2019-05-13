

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman is dead and a Nanaimo man is charged with murder after a violent struggle at a Central Saanich home.

Early Sunday morning police were called to a home on Meadow Lark Lane near Brentwood Bay.

Entering the home, frontline officers saw evidence of a violent struggle and discovered a woman’s body. Central Saanich police also found two other people suffering from serious injuries.

Court documents show Alan Charles Chapman has been charged in connection with the killing of Emily Caruana. Chapman faces one count of first degree murder. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 15.

Investigators have yet to divulge any information about the motivation of the violent weekend murder, but say they do not believe the attack was random.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has taken control of the investigation and police expect to be on scene for days.