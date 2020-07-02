VICTORIA -- Traffic was briefly stalled near downtown Duncan on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the side of a building.

According to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the crash occurred at roughly 10:35 a.m. near the intersection of Government Street and Craig Street.

Mounties, firefighters and paramedics attended to the scene and briefly shut down traffic in the area.

While few details have been released, police say that “several people” were taken to hospital following the crash for assessment.

Meanwhile, police say that all relevant parties have been made aware that there may be damage to the building.

Mounties say alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the crash at this time.

Police say that no further details on the crash will be released to respect the privacy of those involved.

“Thank you to the community for their cooperation while we were on scene at this collision today,” said Const. Brandon Hill, acting shift supervisor for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, in a release Thursday.

“We know it can be an inconvenience when traffic is rerouted, but it allows first responders to safely deal with issues on the roads.”

Police are reminding drivers that they must slow down and move over if they spot first responders on or near the road. Drivers should also obey all instructions or signs placed around emergency incidents or road work.