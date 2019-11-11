Update:

Traffic has re-opend to a single alternating lane on a stretch of Highway 4 following a two-vehicle crash near Port Alberni on Monday afternoon.

While traffic has reopened, Drive BC is warning travellers of likely delays in the area.

OPEN - #BCHwy4 vehicle incident at Elkford Rd., 3 kms east of #PortAlberni. The road is now open to single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays as the congestion clears.#VanIsle — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 11, 2019

Earlier:

A two-vehicle collision has closed down a stretch of Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon.

According to Drive BC, the collision took place roughly three kilometres east of Port Alberni on Elkford Road. The Port Alberni Fire Department now says that traffic in both directions is closed as an assessment is underway.

A Tweet from the Port Alberni Fire Department shows that one vehicle involved in the collision ended up down a steep embankment.

Drive BC says that no detour is available.