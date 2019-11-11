Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 4 near Port Alberni
Traffic was closed in both directions along Highway 4 near Port Alberni following a two-vehicle collision. (Port Alberni Fire Twitter)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 2:36PM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 2:42PM PST
Update:
Traffic has re-opend to a single alternating lane on a stretch of Highway 4 following a two-vehicle crash near Port Alberni on Monday afternoon.
While traffic has reopened, Drive BC is warning travellers of likely delays in the area.
Earlier:
A two-vehicle collision has closed down a stretch of Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon.
According to Drive BC, the collision took place roughly three kilometres east of Port Alberni on Elkford Road. The Port Alberni Fire Department now says that traffic in both directions is closed as an assessment is underway.
A Tweet from the Port Alberni Fire Department shows that one vehicle involved in the collision ended up down a steep embankment.
Drive BC says that no detour is available.