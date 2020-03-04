Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Victoria crash
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 1:29PM PST Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 3:00PM PST
The intersection of Yates Street and Blanshard Street remained closed to traffic at 1 p.m. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- One man is in hospital after a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in downtown Victoria Wednesday afternoon.
The intersection of Yates Street and Blanshard Street remained closed to traffic at 1 p.m.
One witness told CTV News the motorcyclist was conscious as he was taken away by paramedics.
Victoria police crash investigators remain on scene.