Saanich police are searching for a missing 45-year-old man who has deteriorating health conditions.

Eric Thomas Hatley was last seen Monday near his home in the Tillicum area of Saanich. He was reported missing three days later.

Police say Hartley's ailing health has forced him to use a motorized scooter and they're concerned for his well-being.

He's described as white, 6'1" and weighing about 280 pounds with longer dirty blond hair that may be in a ponytail. Hartley sports a beard and a moustache.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.