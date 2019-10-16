Update:

A Nanaimo man who suffers from multiple sclerosis who was reported missing on Tuesday evening was discovered safe by officials in Saskatchewan.

Earlier:

Nanaimo Search and Rescue and Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a missing man with multiple sclerosis (MS) who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Cortney Latoski, 52, was last seen at Southgate Shopping Centre at approximately 11:30 a.m. before setting off for a hike.

According to family members, Latoski is an avid hiker who regularly goes on hikes that last for several hours. However, when he did not return to his home by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, his family became worried and began searching for him.

After searching for several hours, the family contacted Nanaimo RCMP around 6 p.m. who in turn called Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) for assistance.

Latoski is known to hike in the area of Maki Road near the Living Forest Campground and surrounding woods, say police. NSAR began their search in that area around 9 p.m. Teams continued to search until roughly 2:30 a.m., with no success.

"The team searched throughout the night covering a lot of the trails in the Chase River area including the Living Forest Campground," said Dave Stewart, search manager for NSAR. "We are now in ops-period two looking again in similar areas looking for any signs of the subject."

On Wednesday morning, 25 searchers from five search and rescue teams from nearby areas returned to the search.

"We're covering the Living Forest area again," said Stewart. "We've got a bike team going up there searching along Maki Road and some of the homes around there."

Teams will also be interviewing business owners and store employees from Southgate Shopping Centre.

According to NSAR, Latoski has gone missing once before and was found in the Living Forest Campground area.

Latoski is described as a white man who stands 5' 11" and weighs roughly 160 pounds with a slim build. He has dark-brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black quilted jacket, acid wash jeans and new white runners.

Anyone who sees Latoski is asked to call 911 immediately or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.