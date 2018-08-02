

CTV Vancouver Island





A medical event is being blamed for a multi-vehicle crash in Victoria's Cook Street Village Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Kay's Korner on Cook Street.

Witnesses say a white pickup truck smashed into a line of three parked cars, pushing the vehicles forward by nearly four metres.

Four vehicles sustained damage in total, including a small red car in the middle of the pile-up that was pushed in like an accordion.

No one was inside any of the parked cars at the time and two people inside the truck were not seriously injured.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered a medical event, causing them to smash into the cars.

They said it's fortunate that there were no major injuries.

"Cook Street Village is a pretty vibrant busy place with the crosswalk nearby, so this is just one of those days where everything worked out," said Const. Stephen Pannekoek.

No charges are being laid against the driver of the truck.