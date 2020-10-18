VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Sunday because of a mechanical issue on one of its ships.

The Queen of Alberni is experiencing a problem with its controllable pitch propellor, BC Ferries said in a statement on its website Sunday.

As a result, the vessel's sailings departing Tsawwassen at 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Sunday were all cancelled, as were the sailings departing Duke Point at 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," the ferry company said in its statement. "We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available."