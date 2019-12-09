VICTORIA -- A man who was arrested in France after he fled Canada while awaiting attempted murder charges in Victoria is due to appear in court Monday.

Sebastien Normandin, 48, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault, assault causing bodily harm and dangerous driving, after a report of a car crash in December 2016.

But before his trial, he fled the country.

Normandin was then captured in France in October. Despite being wanted by Victoria police, French authorities and Interpol, he remained active on social media, even tweeting the reasons he didn't want to go to jail.

"Once located, investigators began the lengthy process of working with Interpol, the Canadian Department of Justice and an RCMP officer stationed in France to request Normandin’s extradition back to Canada to stand trial,” Victoria police spokesperson Const Matt Rutherford said in October.

Normandin was initially charged after Victoria police said a man allegedly tried to hit two people – one of them his ex-girlfriend – with his vehicle in the 1000-block of Gillespie Place in Victoria's Rockland neighbourhood.

Normandin is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday.