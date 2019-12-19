VICTORIA -- A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was believed to be on Vancouver Island has been arrested by police in Alberta, according to the RCMP.

On Tuesday, the West Shore RCMP issued a news release asking the public to keep an eye out for Noah Hodge, 35, who was wanted country-wide for being "unlawfully a large."

At the time, Hodge's last reported sighting was in Langford on Sunday, Dec. 15, and investigators thought that he may still be in the Greater Victoria area.

On Thursday, the West Shore RCMP confirmed that Hodge was arrested in Alberta.

"Thank you to the public and media for their help," said West Shore RCMP Thursday.