A Nanaimo-area man was taken to hospital with burns after trying to save his dog from a fire on his property Saturday night.

North Cedar Fire Chief Percy Tipping said firefighters were calld to the property just before 11:30 p.m. and found a shed engulfed in flames.

"Upon arrival we found the approximately 18-by-20 wood frame structure fully involved and quickly realized there was an injured person involved as well," Tipping said.

"We obviously had fire crews start fire suppression, but we also had another crew go and tend to this individual."

Tipping said it appeared someone may have been living in the structure at some point as there was a fridge inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the man's dog died from its injuries.

Crews worked to ensure the blaze did not spread to the surrounding forest and brush, which is extremely dry due to the weather.