No injuries after shed fire spreads to hay field in Cedar
North Cedar Fire Department got the blaze under control after it spread from a pump house to a nearby hay field. June 10, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 4:29PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 6:00PM PDT
An investigation is underway after a shed on a property south of Nanaimo burst into flames following reports of a loud explosion.
Firefighters in Cedar, about eight kilometres southeast of Nanaimo, arrived to find a fully involved fire in a pump house on Brightman Road Monday afternoon
The blaze began to spread into a surrounding hay field before crews got it under control.
There were no injuries reported, according to North Cedar Fire Department.
Crews were soaking the field to prevent further flare-ups.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.