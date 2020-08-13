VICTORIA -- Crisis negotiators are en route to a Victoria apartment building where multiple perpetrators are believed to be holed up following an alleged robbery and assault with a weapon Thursday.

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police Const. Cam MacIntyre says officers were called to the three-storey building in the 2300-block of Cook Street at approximately 7:45 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

"The victim was injured with a weapon," said MacIntyre. "He was transported to the hospital. He is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital at this time."

MacIntyre said "a number of suspects" remained inside a unit in the building.

"Persons believed to be suspects in the incident have barricaded themselves inside a suite in the building," the department said in a statement shortly before 11 a.m.

At least six police cars and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team's armoured vehicle are outside the apartment.

Neighbouring units inside the building have been evacuated and police are asking the public to avoid Cook Street between Bay Street and Queens Avenue.

Police are not saying what kind of weapon was involved in the alleged assault.

"These incidents do take time to resolve," MacIntyre said. "We operate with the safety of the public in mind, the safety of our officers and the safety of the suspects. So we'll do what we can to resolve this safely."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.