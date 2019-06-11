

A man is dead after he was struck by a truck in a Nanaimo crosswalk Monday night.

The collision happened at around 9 p.m. The 60-year-old man was crossing Nicol Street at Needham Street eastbound on a red light when he was struck by a pickup truck as it made a legal left turn, according to RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP told CTV News that the male pedestrian ignored traffic signs and did not use the crosswalk.

The man was rushed to a Victoria-area hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at around 12:45 a.m.

The driver of the truck was distraught and remained at the scene to cooperate with police, Const. Gary O'Brien said.

The truck was seized and will undergo a full mechanical inspection.

Nicol Street was shut down for three-and-a-half hours as police investigated.

In a series of online posts, residents complained about a lack of flashing lights and faded traffic paint in the crosswalk and said speed is an ongoing concern.

“Speed zone is 50 and everyone flies down that road doing well over 80," Daryl Work said on the Facebook page X-Local Nanaimo.

“I always take a deep breath and triple check before crossing it now but there’s always some jackass flying out of seemingly nowhere," another post from Christi Morley stated.

There is a memorial still in place at the same intersection from a motorcycle crash in April 2016 that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Duncan man.

Police said the family of the 60-year-old man killed Monday has been notified of his death. No charges have been laid and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Jordan Cunningham