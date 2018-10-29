

Mounties have arrested a man accused of deliberately setting a fire that destroyed one trailer and seriously damaged another in View Royal last week.

Gary Lee Nelms, 49, was arrested Friday and held in custody pending further investigation, West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

Nelms appeared in court Monday and faces charges of uttering threats and arson with disregard for human life.

He'll be back in Western Communities Provincial Court on Thurs., Nov. 1, according to court documents.

The fire broke out at Park Meadows trailer park on Middle Road last Tuesday night.

Police say a smoke alarm alerted one person to the fire, prompting them to escape by jumping through a window.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but four people were displaced from their homes after the blaze spread to a neighbouring trailer.

Investigators say they're still gathering information about the incident and want to speak with any witnesses.

Those with information are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.