VICTORIA -- A heavily intoxicated man is miraculously uninjured after running into highway traffic and being partially run over by a vehicle Thursday.

Port Alberni RCMP say the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Rim Highway and Hector Road.

Mounties say that they received multiple reports of an intoxicated man running in and out of traffic on the highway. The man, a 40-year-old Port Alberni resident, was seen yelling and running at passing vehicles while holding a liquor bottle, police say.

The man then allegedly threw the liquor bottle onto a truck's windshield, shattering the bottle. He then charged towards the truck, hitting the side of the passing vehicle with his body as it rounded a corner. The impact made the man fall onto the ground, causing the rear wheels of the truck to drive over his legs.

"Fortunately, the man did not sustain any injuries by this event and was checked over by paramedics," said Port Alberni RCMP in a news release.

Police officers then arrested the man for mischief and were able to walk him over to a police vehicle. As he was being transported to the RCMP detachment, Mounties say he continued to yell and was kicking the interior doors and windows of the vehicle.

The man is now facing one charge of mischief under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.