VANCOUVER -- An hours-long standoff in Victoria ended without injuries Friday night, according to Victoria police.

The incident occurred at a multi-unit residential building in the 700 block of Pandora Avenue, not far from Centennial Square, police said on Twitter.

Patrol officers and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to the scene for a call relating to a "breach of conditions," Victoria police said.

At the scene, officers found a man "in a suite with another person whom he was ordered to have no contact with," police said.

Despite what police called "hours of efforts by crisis negotiators," the man refused to leave, prompting police to obtain a warrant allowing the GVERT to enter the home.

Officers used "a noise distraction device" during the incident, prompting several inquiries from the public, police said. They added that there was "no anticipated danger to the wider public" during the incident.

The man was arrested without injury, and the other occupant of the suite was also unharmed, police said. The man remained in custody after his arrest, pending an appearance in court.